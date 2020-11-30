Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred Stofer
1920 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1920
DIED
November 27, 2020
Mildred Stofer's passing at the age of 100 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd in Mansfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mildred in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Grove Memorial Park
4108 St. Rt. 42S, Lexington, Ohio 44904
Funeral services provided by:
Werner-Gompf Funeral Services Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.