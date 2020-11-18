Menu
Mildred Walker
1949 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Mildred Walker's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22302
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22302
Funeral services provided by:
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
