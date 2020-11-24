Menu
Mildred Witter
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1934
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Salt Lake Temple
Mildred Harvey Witter, 86, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Layton, Utah.

She was born May 14, 1934 the daughter of Raphael Anderson and Sara Rebecca Hawkins Harvey in Lewiston, Utah.

Mildred married Clyde Ray Witter on April 16, 1955 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 12, 1964.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Surviving are her two sons, David and Larry Witter, three sisters, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton
1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah
Larry, sorry for your loss.Mildred was a wonderful lady and friend. I have missed her very much since she moved over to assisted and we could no longer visit. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Judy turner
November 24, 2020