Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Miles Reich
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1932
DIED
October 22, 2020
Miles Reich's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Congregation B'nai Israel Cemetery
61st & Avenue T, Galveston, Texas 77551
Funeral services provided by:
J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.