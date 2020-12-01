Miles Reich's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home in Galveston, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home website.
Published by J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.