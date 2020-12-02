Milford Bizzell's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive in Mount Olive, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Milford in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive website.
Published by Garris Funeral Home - Mount Olive on Dec. 2, 2020.
