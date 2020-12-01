Menu
Millard Lea
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Millard Lea's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center in Parker City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Millard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center website.

Published by Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Union City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 30, 2020
Uncle Millard was the last of his kind, he was the last family patriarch. He was kind hearted, funny, silly , loved his family and you were never sure what he was going to say. I loved hearing of his younger years, about his mean grandparents, his memories of Korea, why he wouldn't eat rice and so many more. He is someone that I will always remember. I love you.
Erin Mahaffa
November 24, 2020
One of my favorite verses in Isaiah 40:11 states that "He gathers the lambs in His arms and caries them close to His heart." That is our prayer; may the feeling that the Lord is carrying you in His strong arms be very real, truly apparent to you.
Ann & Bill Pearson
Family
November 23, 2020
Jesse, so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Luke Fowler
Friend
November 22, 2020