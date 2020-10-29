Milton Harry Bradfield



1930 ~ 2020



On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Milton Harry Bradfield, loving father of six children, passed away at the age of 90 in Ogden, UT. Milt was born July 26, 1930 to Harry Cecil Bradfield and Minnie Lee Cole in Chattanooga, TN.



Milt had a passion for electronics and his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycles. He joined the United States Navy in 1947, serving first in China, and then conducting combat operations during the Korean War aboard the USS Massey DD-778. For his service, he was awarded numerous commendations including the China Service, Navy Occupation, National Defense, United Nations, and the Korean Service medals with 3 service stars. He left the service in 1956 as an Electronics Technician Chief Petty Officer.



If Heaven has Harley Davidsons, he's having a blast.



Milt was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Day Saints and held the office of Seventy.



Milt was preceded in death by both parents, and siblings, Charles and Rose and triplet children, Samuel, Daniel, and Michael who passed as infants. He is survived by his sons, Benton, Paul, Jacob, and daughters, Rebecca, Sarah, and Naomi, along with sixteen grandchildren.



Services will be at Russon Funeral home, at 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, UT 84075, on Monday, November 2nd. A public viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:45 AM. A graveside service for family will be at 1:00 PM at the veteran's cemetery at Camp Williams in Bluffdale, UT.



In lieu of flowers, the family would ask donations be sent to a charity that benefits veterans.





