Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Milton Chance
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1930
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Milton Chance's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown in Morgantown, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Milton in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center
179 E. Mulberry Street, Morgantown, Indiana 46160
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center
179 E. Mulberry Street, Morgantown, Indiana 46160
Funeral services provided by:
Meredith-Clark Funeral Home - Morgantown
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.