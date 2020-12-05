Milton Davidson's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Milton in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home website.
Published by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.