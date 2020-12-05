Menu
Milton Davidson
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Milton Davidson's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

Published by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St, Celina, OH 45822
Nov
27
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth FH - Celina
218 West Market St., Celina, Ohio 45822
Nov
27
Service
2:00p.m.
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
218 W Market St, Celina, OH 45822
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth FH - Celina
218 West Market St., Celina, Ohio 45822
