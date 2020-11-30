Menu
Milton Neathery
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1928
DIED
October 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Milton Neathery's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
4355 Lexington Road, Athens, Georgia 30605
Oct
21
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Athens Memory Gardens
5195 Lexington Rd, Athens, Georgia 30605
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 30, 2020