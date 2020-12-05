Menu
Milton Oakes
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 23, 1947
DIED
October 16, 2020
Milton Oakes's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, October 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Family Funeral Home in Elmira, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Baker Family Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray St, Elmira, New York 14905
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Family Funeral Home
