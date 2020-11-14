Menu
Milton Taylor
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1957
DIED
November 3, 2020
Milton Taylor's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services website.

Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
2512 29Th Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35207
Nov
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Our Condolences to the Taylor Family. A good friend with a golden heart. You will be missed.
Nathaniel Bagley
Friend
November 13, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to the Family so very sorry A friend I will always cherish Gary (Chuck) Quinn
Gary Quinn
Friend
November 13, 2020
DAD I WILL MISS YOU I LOVE YOU JEANEINE
JEANEINE TAYLOR
Son
November 13, 2020
Sincere Condolences to Milton's Family...May he rest in peace.


From Cousins, Leila Bonner Arrington and Rhonda Bonner, and Eddie Bradford and Families.
Davetta Bonner White
Family
November 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ivory J.Prince Seay
Friend
November 12, 2020
Robert Brewer
Friend
November 12, 2020
Sorry for your lost. Milton was one of my first child hood friends while growing up in Titusville. John Thomas iii. bino.
John Thomas iii
Friend
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Carl and Debra Mays
Friend
November 12, 2020