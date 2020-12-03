Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mimi Miley
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1950
DIED
November 30, 2020
Mimi Miley's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mimi in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mayes Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mayes Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mayes Mortuary
444 West Main Street, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hamblen Memory Gardens
5421 E Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.