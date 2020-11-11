Menu
Minnie Minder
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1955
DIED
November 8, 2020
Minnie Minder's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lea Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lea Funeral Home website.

Published by Lea Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lea Funeral Home Chapel
2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
Funeral services provided by:
Lea Funeral Home
