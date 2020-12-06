Menu
Minnie Singletary
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1926
DIED
November 30, 2020
Minnie Singletary's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro in Millsboro, DE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro website.

Published by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Funeral services provided by:
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
