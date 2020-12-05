Menu
Minnie Tn
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1924
DIED
November 26, 2020
Minnie Tn's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN .

Published by Schubert Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Schubert Funeral Home/Wartburg
1318 Knoxville Hwy, Wartburg, Tennessee 37887
Funeral services provided by:
Schubert Funeral Home
