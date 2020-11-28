Menu
Miriam Betancourt
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1942
DIED
November 21, 2020
Miriam Betancourt's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. in Fox Lake, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. website.

Published by Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc. on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations
12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake, Illinois 60020
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
2302 W Church St., Johnsburg, Illinois 60051
Funeral services provided by:
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
