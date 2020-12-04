Miriam Grove's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation in York, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miriam in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation website.
Published by Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation on Dec. 4, 2020.
