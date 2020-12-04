Menu
Miriam Grove
1919 - 2020
BORN
July 5, 1919
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Miriam Grove's passing at the age of 101 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation in York, PA .

Published by Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Rose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Marlin and family,
Sam and I are so sorry for your loss. Sending you (((BIG HUGS))) and lots of love during this difficult time. .
Sam and Becky Bankert
Friend
December 3, 2020