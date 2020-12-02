Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Miriam Keen
1920 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1920
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Miriam Keen's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Miriam in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Steven R Neff Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Cheryl Hull
December 2, 2020
Beverly and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mim passing. It was always so nice to see her in church and with her warm smile and always a good morning. May she rest in peace.
Jeffrey E Hanselman
December 2, 2020