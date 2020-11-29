Menu
Misty Purkey
1978 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1978
DIED
November 22, 2020
Misty Purkey's passing at the age of 42 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kirkpatrick Cemetery
Slate Hill Road, Mooresburg, Tennessee 37811
Funeral services provided by:
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
