Mitchell Dudley's passing at the age of 39 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mitchell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.
Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
