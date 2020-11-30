Menu
Mitchell Dudley
1981 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1981
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mitchell Dudley's passing at the age of 39 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC .

Published by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Noe - Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory
201 Professional Cir, Morehead City 28557
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Noe - Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory
201 Professional Cir, Morehead City 28557
Funeral services provided by:
Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
