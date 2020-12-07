Mitchell Hill's passing at the age of 49 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard in Girard, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mitchell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard website.
Published by Kinnick Funeral Home, Girard on Dec. 7, 2020.
