Mitchell Howell
1959 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1959
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mitchell Howell's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville, NC .

Published by Townson-Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
2417 Mountain Creek Road, Robbinsville, North Carolina 28771
Funeral services provided by:
Townson-Smith Funeral Home
