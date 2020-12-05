Mitchell Morrison's passing at the age of 62 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medford-Peden Funeral Home & Crematory in Marietta, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mitchell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medford-Peden Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Published by Medford-Peden Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.