Mitchell Peyton's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty in West Liberty, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mitchell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty website.
Published by Potter Funeral Home, Inc. - West Liberty on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.