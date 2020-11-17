Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mojdeh Khaze
1960 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1960
DIED
November 13, 2020
Mojdeh Khaze's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mojdeh in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lehman Reen McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Ave, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.