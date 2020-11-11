Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mollie Presley
2005 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 2005
DIED
November 9, 2020
Mollie Presley's passing at the age of 15 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford in Sanford, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mollie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home
600 West Main Street, Sanford, North Carolina 27332
Funeral services provided by:
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home - Sanford
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.