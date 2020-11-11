Menu
Molly Jacob
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1933
DIED
November 7, 2020
Molly Jacob's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel
120 S. Broadway Ave, Moore, Oklahoma 73160
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
