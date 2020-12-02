Mona Ashton Park beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, born Dec. 14, 1936 to Elmer (Joe) Isaac Ashton and Blanche Parkin Ashton passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 27th, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
Mona was born in the tiny town of Diamondville, WY in 1936. A few years later her family moved to the small town of Porterville, UT where she enjoyed much of her youth. Her life was filled with farming and coal mining. She bragged she could out-milk every boy in town by the age of 7 and she was known as her dad's "right hand man." In her later youth, her family moved to Lake Fork, ID. Not one to ever waste time, soon after graduating high school, she met a sailor, Jerry Park and two weeks later they were married on May 6, 1956! They were later sealed in the Logan, UT temple on Nov. 16, 1959. He was in the Navy and they spent their early married years stationed in areas along the east coast. They had 5 children together and also fostered several children too. She was the very definition of a wonderful mother! She taught her children to be self reliant, to love the Lord and to love one another.
Mona and Jerry took a short retirement and then served a mission in Mongolia, as well as at the Family History Library. Mona was never afraid of a challenge, she even learned to scuba dive when she was 55 years old and enjoyed several underwater excursions.
Her spare time was spent caring for not only her children, but neighbor kids, foster children, a church farm, patients in the family chiropractic clinic and later, missionaries in Mongolia.
Mona held many various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, one of her favorites was working in the Bountiful Temple. Her family takes a lot of comfort in so many memories of family gatherings, often accompanied by Mona's delicious cooking and her handmade candies. She would light up when any grandchildren entered her room. She was known in Centerville for having a beautiful and lovely garden and small orchard of fruit trees, but what she grew best was a family legacy of strength, love and faith.
Mona is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Eugene Park of Centerville, UT, 5 children James (Lora) Park, Independence, MO, Cheryl Sheeley, Newcastle, WY, Robert (Cher) Park, Layton, UT, Jolene (Greg) Morgan, Centerville, UT and Samuel (Jennifer) Park, Pocatello, ID, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren and her Sisters, Barbara Stephens, McAlester, OK, and Idella (Herb) Allen of Joseph, OR. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and Elmer (Joe) Ashton, brothers Joel and George Ashton, sister Loraine Smith, son in law, Bruce Sheeley and grandson, Jacob Park.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 2nd, 2:00 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery 1640 Lakeview Drive in Bountiful. A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m., prior to the service, at Russon Mortuary 295 North Main in Bountiful. The service will be streamed live on the Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page. Https://www.facebook.com/Russon-Mortuary-Crematory-105412734572327
Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.