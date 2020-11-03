We are saddened at the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend, who died October 29, 2020, as the result of natural causes in Ogden, Utah.



Mona was born on February 2, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas to Earl and Norah Roberts. She married her sweetheart, David Hartz on July 9, 1966, in San Angelo, Texas.



David and Mona do everything together. They enjoyed the outdoors, camping, going on cruises, motorcycle riding with the family, but most of all she enjoyed reading books by her favorite author Grace Livingston Hill. She also had a passion for drawing and writing poetry.



Mona attended and graduated from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, California. She worked as an executive assistant for many different companies and she was skilled in the lost art of shorthand writing, stenography, and handwriting analysis.



Mona is survived by her husband of 54 years, David; and three children: Vicki Hartz Ross, John Hartz, and Daniel Hartz of Ogden; four grandchildren: Brandon (Jessica), Justin, Shaelee, and Naleah; two sisters: Jackie and Mickey; and in-laws; Diana, Jaenne, Bill, and Sally along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Norah Roberts; father and mother-in-law Ralph and Helena Rose Hartz; son-in-law Russell Ross; brother Bob Roberts and brothers-in-law Bob Brownlee, Bruce Beringer, Gary Hartz and Wes Headrick.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th St. Ogden, Utah.



Viewings will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 p.m.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required for attendance to viewing and services.



In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.