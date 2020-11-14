Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mona Kephart
1929 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
Mona Kephart's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd in Jersey Shore, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Ltd.
1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania 17740
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Ltd.
1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania 17740
Funeral services provided by:
Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Diane & Fred Bodle
Friend
November 12, 2020