Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Monica Fratelli
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1934
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Perry High School
Monica Fratelli's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Monica in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pippin Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pippin Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
631 S. State St, Dover, Delaware
Funeral services provided by:
Pippin Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.