Monica J. Knasko
1920 - 2020
BORN
April 2, 1920
DIED
October 20, 2020
Age 100, of Baldwin Twp., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Knasko, Sr. Loving mother of John F. (Beverly) Knasko, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kelly) Knasko and Kimberly (AJ) Barnes. Cherished great-grandmother of Mackenzie and Chase Barnes and Charlie Knasko. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her four brothers and three sisters. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Private interment at St. Adelbert Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to Brookline Meals on Wheels, 933 Brookline Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15226.
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Oct
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Oct
23
Service
10:00a.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Funeral services provided by:
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
GUEST BOOK
