Age 100, of Baldwin Twp., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Knasko, Sr. Loving mother of John F. (Beverly) Knasko, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Kelly) Knasko and Kimberly (AJ) Barnes. Cherished great-grandmother of Mackenzie and Chase Barnes and Charlie Knasko. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her four brothers and three sisters. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a Blessing Service will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Private interment at St. Adelbert Cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions to Brookline Meals on Wheels, 933 Brookline Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15226.

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.