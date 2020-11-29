Monica Olvm's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington in Huntington, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Monica in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington website.
Published by McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home - Huntington on Nov. 29, 2020.
