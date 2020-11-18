Menu
Monte Boyer
1987 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1987
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Monte Boyer's passing at the age of 33 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials in Williamsport, MD .

Published by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Osborne Funeral Home, PA
425 South Conococheague Street, Williamsport, Maryland 21795
Funeral services provided by:
Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials
