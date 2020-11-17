Menu
Morgan Hahn
1999 - 2020
BORN
January 16, 1999
DIED
November 13, 2020
Morgan Hahn's passing at the age of 21 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens in Covington, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Floral Hills Funeral Home
5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington, Kentucky 41015
Nov
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Floral Hills Funeral Home
5336 Old Taylor Mill Road, Covington, Kentucky 41015
Funeral services provided by:
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
