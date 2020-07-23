Morris Cecil Barton, a beloved husband, caring father, and dedicated friend passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, due to cancer. Cecil celebrated his 90th birthday the previous day with his loving family. This truly was a landmark that Cecil was excited to reach. Cecil was born on July 19, 1930 in the "Old D" Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah, the son of Morris Windsor and Camella Christensen Barton of Kaysville, Utah.



He graduated from Davis High School, where he was very involved. Go Davis Darts! Next his plans took him to Weber State University where he was a member of the Excelsior Fraternity. Later he transferred to the University of Utah. Cecil cut lawns at the Salt Lake City Cemetery to help save money for his mission that he served honorably in Western Canada for two years.



He went on to marry Sally Adams in the Salt Lake City Temple. The ceremony was officiated by Mark E. Peterson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on June 27, 1952. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Cecil worked in the gas and petroleum business for several years and made many great friends. He then retired from Utah State Library Commission as a supervisor over the bookmobile program.



Church callings were of high priority in Cecil's life. He was president of the 70s Quorum and he enjoyed working with the missionaries. The missionaries looked forward to coming to his home and spending holidays, while enjoying many dinners with his family. He was a counselor in the bishopric and high priest group leader among other callings. One of his greatest joys was serving five missions with Sally. A highlight was serving in the visitor center in Laie, Hawaii.



Some of their dearest friends were made in their monthly study group gatherings that took place over 65 years. These friends studied the gospel together, shared many laughs, and special memories.



Cecil was proud to live in Layton City. He was involved in the local Jaycee's, Kiwanis Club, and Lion's civic clubs. Cecil was well-known for his beautifully groomed yard and his love of gardening.



Cecil is survived by his sweetheart Sally of Layton; son Chad (Jayne) of Syracuse; Roxanne (Cory) Kennah of Layton; Jalaire (Dave) Terry of Lehi; and Merilee (Barton) Averett of North Salt Lake. He has 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Max and Doris Barton, his beloved son K.C., and twin great-grandsons, Asher and Zander Barton.



Family funeral services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Hills Ward Chapel, 1410 East Gentile, Layton, Utah. Friend may visit family Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, Kaysville, Utah.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.