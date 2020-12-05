Menu
Morris Chestnutt
1968 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1968
DIED
November 15, 2020
Morris Chestnutt's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation in Clinton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation website.

Published by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
