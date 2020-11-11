Morris Cutsinger's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Clarksville, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Morris in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.
Published by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
