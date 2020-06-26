Menu
Morris Warren Simpson
1937 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1937
DIED
June 24, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High School
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Born in Ogden, Utah to John and Eunice Simpson. Morris Warren Simpson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

After graduating from Ogden High School, Morris married his soulmate, Helen Simpson, on July 15, 1960.

He retired from Ogden City Schools in 1990 after 34 years of service.

Morris loved fishing, hunting, and camping with the family. He enjoyed going to the Ogden Raptors baseball games and always had a huge (and weed free) garden.

Morris is survived by wife Helen of 59 years, sons Wayne (Kim), Steve (Wendy), Scott (Michelle), and Paul (Ashlee); as well as, 11 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids with one more on the way, and brother Junior (Margaret).

Family would like to thank First Choice hospice for their loving care.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Jun
29
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84401
Jun
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park
4500 Washington Blvd. , Ogden, Utah
