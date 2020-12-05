Morris Staton's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville in Albertville, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Morris in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville website.
Published by Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville on Dec. 5, 2020.
