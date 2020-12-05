Menu
Morris Staton
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1939
DIED
September 22, 2020
Morris Staton's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville in Albertville, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MARSHALL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
3368 AL Hwy 205 N, Albertville, Alabama 35950
Sep
26
Funeral
2:00p.m.
MARSHALL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
3368 AL Hwy 205 N, Albertville, Alabama 35950
Funeral services provided by:
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home and Memory Gardens - Albertville
