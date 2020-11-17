Menu
Morrise Austin
1952 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1952
DIED
November 12, 2020
Morrise Austin's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos in Dos Palos, CA .

Published by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
