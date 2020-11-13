Menu
Moses Woods
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1933
DIED
November 8, 2020
Moses Woods's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixie Funeral Homes in Bolivar, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixie Funeral Homes website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jerome Boyd Chapel at Dixie Funeral Home
750 Bills Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Jerome Boyd Chapel at Dixie Funeral Home
750 Bills Street, Bolivar, Tennessee 38008
