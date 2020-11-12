Menu
Mother Perry
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 25, 1935
DIED
November 3, 2020
Mother Perry's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City in Michigan City, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ
2722 Wabash Street, Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Coleman & Hicks Funeral Home and Crematory - Michigan City
