Muriel Holmes
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1934
DIED
November 9, 2020
Muriel Holmes's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle in Hartselle, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle website.

Published by Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home
1600 Highway 31 SW| P.O. Box 427, Hartselle, Alabama 35640
Nov
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Peck Funeral Home
1600 Highway 31 SW| P.O. Box 427, Hartselle, Alabama 35640
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Home - Hartselle
