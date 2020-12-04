Menu
Muriel Wagner
1922 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1922
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Muriel Wagner's passing at the age of 98 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Muriel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
My deepest sympathy to the (Walling) Wagner Families for the loss of your loved one, Muriel, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
November 30, 2020
Mrs Wagner!! Where do I begin!! Our families have been intertwined for over 65 years. I have so many wonderful memories of you and Mr Wagner. Whenever we came home to Springfield we always enjoyed visiting you and catching up!! Rest In Peace - so glad you’re in heaven with your beloved Bob♥♥♥
Many prayers for your wonderful family!
Love, Steve & Nancy Sheppard
Nancy Sheppard
Friend
November 29, 2020