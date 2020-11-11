Menu
Murray Jones
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1962
DIED
October 12, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Murray Jones's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Memorial Service in Wilson, NC .

Published by Wilson Memorial Service on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Memorial Service
