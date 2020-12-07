Menu
Myra Hendricks
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1943
DIED
October 25, 2020
Myra Hendricks's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Way-Watson Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Buena Vista Cemetery
3rd Avenue, Buena Vista, Georgia 31803
Funeral services provided by:
Way-Watson Funeral Home
