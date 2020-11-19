Myrna Apeary's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myrna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home website.