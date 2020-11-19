Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Myrna Apeary
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Myrna Apeary's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home in Brookville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Myrna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825
Nov
21
Service
live broadcast of the service
select the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40791
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main Street, Brookville, Pennsylvania 15825
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.