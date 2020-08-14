Myrna Ann Jolley Matheson 79 passed away on August 12, 2020 in Roy, Utah. Myrna was born May 17, 1941, to Merle Rex Jolley and LaRee Whitter Jolley in American Falls, ID. Myrna married John Cornelious Matheson in Cedar City, Utah on January 12, 1959. Their marriage was later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 11, 1986.



Myrna retired from Hill Air Force Base after 25 years. She was a Member of the LDS church, where she held many callings.



Myrna is survived by three sons, Rickey (Louise) Matheson, Franklin (Diantha) Matheson, Darrin (Kimberley) Matheson, a daughter Lisa (Russell) Morrison, a sister Lynda Jolley Worden Reinacher, ten grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.



Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Matheson, son DeVon Matheson, granddaughters Ashley Matheson, Christine Matheson, grandson Alexander Matheson, brothers Jessie Raymond Jolley and Joseph Merle Jolley.



Special thanks to Jacoy and Yessie for their loving care and the rest of the team at Rocky Mountain Hospice. Also, her wonderful friend Jean Brown.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11 A.M. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403, with a viewing one hour prior.



Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.